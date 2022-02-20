Centrally located in Lolo MT, this cute end unit split-level condo offers two bedrooms, one bathroom, with its own private deck to enjoy views of Carlton Ridge, and a carport for covered parking! This unit can be a great investment opportunity with long term rental history or a great starter home for someone looking for a convenient location just outside of Missoula. This condo is not far off the hwy 93 corridor, just a short 10-minute drive to Missoula or quick access to all the Bitterroot Valley has to offer, and for the avid outdoor enthusiasts the walking/Bike path that runs from Missoula to Hamilton is a safe way to commute via bicycle! The wonderful small yet growing community of Lolo is a walkable area from this location including the Lolo School and local favorites;
2 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Vincent J. Culp, 59, is charged with six felony counts of criminal endangerment and one count of a fourth driving under the influence offense.
"Missoula's backbone was blue-collar and that's not something we necessarily see today and that's a huge change," said a Missoula business owner.
Jeffrey Allan Crocker, 46, pleaded guilty last September to five felony sexual assault counts, four of which were sexual assault involving a minor.
The designation is "the most serious deficiency type" that carries serious sanctions for facilities receiving federal reimbursement dollars.
Sean A. Shriner, 43, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with witnesses and informants, both felony charges, in October.
For days before the two moose died, Mary Franzel did everything she could to scare them away.
Kenneth J, Parks, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of felony sexual assault involving a minor in December.
Cops started the violent confrontation at Billings bar in January, says one of the men involved who is filing a lawsuit.
Former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke misused his position in the Trump administration to advance a project in his Montana hometown and lied about it, according to investigators.
Steven J. Martin, 60, allegedly planted cameras in the bedrooms of two boys living with him and would sometimes masturbate to the recordings.