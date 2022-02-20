2 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $350,000

Centrally located in Lolo MT, this cute end unit split-level condo offers two bedrooms, one bathroom, with its own private deck to enjoy views of Carlton Ridge, and a carport for covered parking! This unit can be a great investment opportunity with long term rental history or a great starter home for someone looking for a convenient location just outside of Missoula. This condo is not far off the hwy 93 corridor, just a short 10-minute drive to Missoula or quick access to all the Bitterroot Valley has to offer, and for the avid outdoor enthusiasts the walking/Bike path that runs from Missoula to Hamilton is a safe way to commute via bicycle! The wonderful small yet growing community of Lolo is a walkable area from this location including the Lolo School and local favorites;