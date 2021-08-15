Welcome to this cozy home at 105 Lancer in Milltown, MT. This home is located near Milltown State Park, and within close distance to the Kettle House Amphitheater and hiking trails for your outdoor adventures. This home is also in close proximity to both the Blackfoot and Clark Fork River. The main level features one bedroom, one bathroom as well as the kitchen, living and dining area. As you walk through the welcoming kitchen, you can go outside to the backyard or go upstairs, which will lead you to the second bedroom boasting two closets and extra storage. To show, please call Amy Morton at 406-274-6133 or your Real Estate professional.
2 Bedroom Home in Milltown - $320,000
