2 Bedroom Home in Milltown - $354,000

This adorable 1905 home is oozing with charm and though it hints at the feeling of stepping back in time you will be impressed with all the modern conveniences it has to offer. Flowering gardens and the quintessential covered front porch say, ''welcome home.'' The newly paved parking areas provide you with off street parking for vehicles and/or a boat or small trailer. The main floor consists of the living room with tall ceilings, a laundry room, kitchen, and dining area, as well as additional storage and a full bath. Many updates throughout the home, including the kitchen, bathrooms, appliances and more. The upper level has 2 bedrooms, additional closet and storage space and a half bath. The upper landing is also large enough to make a craft area, office or sitting area, whatever your