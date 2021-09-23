2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,400,000

The last best place in Missoula! Welcome to your own private piece of Montana wilderness within minutes of town. With year-round access, enjoy all 4 seasons exploring 117 wooded acres bordering Forest Service & wilderness lands on 3 sides. In the spring & summer months, pick morel mushrooms, huckleberries or camp at your own campsite with sounds of Grant Creek. In the winter Snowbowl is just minutes away! Views of Lolo Peak, Stewart Peak, & Snowbowl are breathtaking! The east & west fork of Grant Creek merge together, with water rights, giving you approximately 3,000 feet of creek frontage. From every window of the 2 bed, 2.5 bath home, you can hear the rush of the water. Additionally, the old 1920s homestead has power & can easily be used as a guest space, art studio or more!