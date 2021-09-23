The last best place in Missoula! Welcome to your own private piece of Montana wilderness within minutes of town. With year-round access, enjoy all 4 seasons exploring 117 wooded acres bordering Forest Service & wilderness lands on 3 sides. In the spring & summer months, pick morel mushrooms, huckleberries or camp at your own campsite with sounds of Grant Creek. In the winter Snowbowl is just minutes away! Views of Lolo Peak, Stewart Peak, & Snowbowl are breathtaking! The east & west fork of Grant Creek merge together, with water rights, giving you approximately 3,000 feet of creek frontage. From every window of the 2 bed, 2.5 bath home, you can hear the rush of the water. Additionally, the old 1920s homestead has power & can easily be used as a guest space, art studio or more!
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
- Updated
In the past week, 14 people have died of covid here, the state’s largest hospital.
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
The Montana National Guard is headed to Missoula to help with hospitals facing capacity and staffing issues.
- Updated
A Darby man with a long criminal history — including prison time for poaching — was sentenced to five years in prison recently for illegal outfitting and possessing parts of unlawfully killed animals.
"The best response was to take all that money our Representative had raised for us and turn it into a brand new fund directly going to give support to Afghan arrivals."
A suit filed into federal court alleges a massage therapist working at the Rocking J. Ranch was sexually harassed by clients in 2019 and 2020, and the resort failed to respond in a way that mitigated an unsafe work environment for the plaintiff.
Albertsons and Trempers Shopping Center are being sued for allegedly failing to supervise an employee who attacked a shopper with a knife in July.
The resignation of health officer Nick Lawyer continues a trend of public health officials leaving their posts - he's the 17th health official in Montana to resign, be fired or retire since the beginning of the pandemic.
COVID, lack of space and coming colder weather have combined to create a more visible population of unhoused people in Missoula.