 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,400,000

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,400,000

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,400,000

The last best place in Missoula! Welcome to your own private piece of Montana wilderness within minutes of town. With year-round access, enjoy all 4 seasons exploring 117 wooded acres bordering Forest Service & wilderness lands on 3 sides. In the spring & summer months, pick morel mushrooms, huckleberries or camp at your own campsite with sounds of Grant Creek. In the winter Snowbowl is just minutes away! Views of Lolo Peak, Stewart Peak, & Snowbowl are breathtaking! The east & west fork of Grant Creek merge together, with water rights, giving you approximately 3,000 feet of creek frontage. From every window of the 2 bed, 2.5 bath home, you can hear the rush of the water. Additionally, the old 1920s homestead has power & can easily be used as a guest space, art studio or more!

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Massage therapist sues resort, claiming sex harassment
Local News

Massage therapist sues resort, claiming sex harassment

A suit filed into federal court alleges a massage therapist working at the Rocking J. Ranch was sexually harassed by clients in 2019 and 2020, and the resort failed to respond in a way that mitigated an unsafe work environment for the plaintiff.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News