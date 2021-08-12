2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,900,000

This is a rare opportunity to own acreage in Missoula County's Deep Creek area. The property consists of 140 acres and includes a year-round creek, meadow, pasture, forested bench, a spring and ample timber. Ninety acres, split into 7 parcels and including the custom home, can be purchased separately, or together with the additional 50-acre meadow which is under a conservation easement. This property is located on a county-maintained road, and is in the Target Range/Big Sky High school districts. The two-bedroom, two-bath home was custom built using numerous re-claimed materials. There is also a barn, and a large, custom-built garage. For a complete, detailed information packet, please contact your Real Estate professional or the Listing Agent.