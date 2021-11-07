Come in and enjoy this fully remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath home. As you enter the home, you walk into a spacious living area that leads you to an open kitchen. Primary bedroom and bathroom are located on one end of the home, and the second bedroom and bathroom on the other. Outside you will find a shed for your storage needs. A low cost and high standard of living in a central location - take a tour and see for yourself!You must be approved by the Park Management. Lot rent is $400 covers water, sewer, garbage, snow removal. Call Inna Lemiaza at 406-531-7577, or your Real Estate Professional
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $110,000
