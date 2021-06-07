2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $193,500

Affordable housing at its best! This 2 bed, 1 bath condo is part of the Island Park Overlook Condominium complex, which sits near the heart of Missoula. This property comes with easy access to the Clark Fork River and downtown Missoula. There is an onsite storage unit, community coin-op laundry facility and has its own private deck. This complex houses a hot water boiler system and fire suppression for each unit. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams - 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional. View More