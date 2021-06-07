2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $207,000

What can you buy in the housing market at this price that's move in ready? Here's a great Townhouse at a great price! 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, freshly painted. Has carport with small storage room. Potential income property. Rented for $980.HOA covers snow removal, lawn care and garbage. Call Janet Lybert at 406-360-2879, or your real estate professional. View More