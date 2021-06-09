Remodeled unit in a 55+ Condominium development- 12 units total. Convenient location near Albertsons and Playfair park which has great walking trails. Easy access to everywhere you want to be. Upper level unit has a stairway and a lift elevator for ADA access. Unit features 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom and a half bath. Living/kitchen and dining are open to each other for a spacious living area This is the only condo in the complex to have its own private entrance and deck. One detached garage for parking and additional storage. HOA of 175 covers exterior maintenance, entryway cleaning , lawn care, snow removal, garbage and water. View More
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $229,900
