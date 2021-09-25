2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $245,000

This wonderfully updated and maintained townhome is a must see! Situated in the heart of the Northside of Missoula, this adorable home boasts an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. There is a covered car-port and storage for your use. There is a shared common area, and you are never far from the trails and nightlife of down town. Newer flooring and paint throughout, new dishwasher installed and new water heater about 5 years ago. Vivint smart home security system installed and will stay. For a showing please call Katie McCracken at 406-274-3618 or your real estate professional today!