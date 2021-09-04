 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $249,000

Pride of ownership! This 2 bed, 1.5 bath condominium is designed like a townhouse and has only been occupied by one owner. A full remodel was completed in 2010, with additional upgrades since the remodel. The carpet and water heater are brand new! The main level incorporates an open living, dining and kitchen space. Also included on the main level is a half bath and laundry room. Upstairs you'll find two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Relax on the covered front porch surrounded by mature landscape. Low-maintenance living in established neighborhood. Only moments to shops, medical, dining and public transport. This home provides all the elements for comfortable and easy-care living. Contact Karli Hughes (406) 531-4150 or your real estate professional.

