2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $250,000

This lovely 2bd/1ba early 1900's craftsman offers great upside. Sale is subject to a boundary line relocation to split the rear lot off from the home, which will be filed by mid-June. The existing home offers great upside potential with room to expand by finishing the unfinished basement or converting the home to an up/down duplex. Seller has a layout available for finishing basement as a 1bd/1ba apartment. Land is separately listed as (MLS #22108131 ) and home/land package is separately listed as (MLS #22108112 ). For more information or a showing, please call or text Adam Hertz at 406-239-1865 or your real estate professional. View More