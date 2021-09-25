2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $250,000

Listed and Under Contract! Great older home in an unzoned neighborhood. So much potential - large corner lot with plenty of ability to put an additional dwelling/multi-family, bigger shop, etc. Whatever you can dream of might be possible. Extra storage shed along with the detached garage. Front and side yard are fenced for your pups. A little vision will go a long way with this one! Don't miss out on your chance to own a home for $250,000.