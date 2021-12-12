2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $259,000

Affordable home on the Missoula northside zoned RM1-45 for present or future development potential situated on 2 city lots. The cozy home features wood floors, oak kitchen cabinets, a separate dining area and laundry room. The lower level has an exterior entry and 3/4 bath. The exterior features a nice sized yard with garden area, mature trees, shed and single car garage for storage. Call/text Rick Meisinger @ (406)240-6031 or your real estate professional for showings and additional information.