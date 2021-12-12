 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $259,000

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $259,000

Affordable home on the Missoula northside zoned RM1-45 for present or future development potential situated on 2 city lots. The cozy home features wood floors, oak kitchen cabinets, a separate dining area and laundry room. The lower level has an exterior entry and 3/4 bath. The exterior features a nice sized yard with garden area, mature trees, shed and single car garage for storage. Call/text Rick Meisinger @ (406)240-6031 or your real estate professional for showings and additional information.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News