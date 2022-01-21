 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $290,000

Listed and Under Contract. Enjoy the views from the deck of this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo. Built in 2017, the 850 square foot floor plan provides efficient living. Walk into 9 foot ceilings and an open concept living area. The condo includes a gas fireplace and AC. Additional features include elevator, designated carport parking, and clubhouse with fitness studio & game room. The condo association clubhouse has a workout room, poker room, and pool table. $140/month HOA covers water, garbage, exterior maintenance, insurance, and use of clubhouse. Call Danni Moore 406-396-2442 or your real estate professional to schedule a private showing.

