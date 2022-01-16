2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $295,000

Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo, second floor with parking right nearby and elevator access. This bright cozy condo has high ceilings, a large open concept kitchen- living- dining area- breakfast bar from the kitchen looking out into the dining and living room areas. The living room has a gas fireplace- and brings great warmth to the unit. Super clean condo with large covered patio. Great for catching sweeping views and hanging out and grilling in the summer! Condo residents have access to a workout facility, lounge space, and meeting room for residents. LOW HOA's - call Maggie Springer at 406-240-9545 or your real estate professional today!