2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $295,000

Great location at the end of a cul-de-sac just off 7th St. Walk, bike or bus to all of your favorite places! Open and sunny floor plan. Vaulted ceilings, attached garage, patio area, underground sprinklers and new appliances! Come see this 2 bed home today! Call Paulette 406-880-4988, Jordan 406-396-6247 or your real estate professional

