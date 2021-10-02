Dont miss this cute Bungalow conveniently located near Southgate Mall, shopping, restaurants, DOG PARK, bus line and walking areas. ONE LEVEL 2 Bedrooms, 1 full Bath with separate Laundry/craft room. Attached Garage has shop bench, utility sink, storage shelves plus SHED provides even more storage. New ROOF 2019 and newer exterior PAINT. Newer Mannington flooring for easy maintenance in Kitchen, Laundry, Bathroom and upgraded sink faucets. Owners love the location, easy maintenance and affordable utilities!Back & side yard areas perfect for potting & growing plants complete with drip system on timer. Owners green thumb boasts: Hostas, Coral Bells, Grapevines, Clematis, Bleeding Heart, Lily of Valley & Herb Garden. Call TODAY!
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $297,000
