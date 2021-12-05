Privacy just outside of Missoula! Situated in the trees between Missoula and Lolo, this home offers single level living and privacy. A slatted wood walkway brings you to the covered front deck and entrance into the home. Walk in to the living room with windows to the views. The eat-in kitchen is a great size with plenty of storage. More storage is available in the pantry space off of the laundry room. The laundry room brings you to a deck to enjoy the views. There are two bedrooms on opposite ends of the home for added privacy. The primary bedroom includes an en suit and a walk in the closet. The second bedroom overlooks the yard. Call Danni Moore at 406-396-2442 or your real estate professional to schedule a private showing.
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $299,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jasmine Lori Snyder, 39, is charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute.
"Despite what you may have read on social media, my magic wand does not allow me to pick and choose who buys and sells..." mayor John Engen said on Monday.
The bodies were found on Tuesday afternoon after a neighbor requested a welfare check.
A planning meeting for a proposed $100 million redevelopment of the Missoulian site has been canceled due to insulting comments made by one of the investors in the project.
Tim Manley wrapped up his final season with 33 grizzly captures. He has averaged 18 a year since 1993.
A national real estate group is calling for local organizations to disassociate themselves from Brandon Huber, a Missoula Realtor and pastor, for allegedly discriminating against the LGBTQ+ community.
An online petition opposing the development has garnered over 6,440 signatures.
Lassana Diaby, 40, of Missoula, is charged with theft of mail by an officer or employee.
Dr. Justin Buls was employed by the university through its Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana program as the Kalispell site director.
After a friend of the married couple requested a welfare check, the Helena Police Department responded to the apartment.