2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $300,000

Centrally located and convenient to everything, this 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath home is situated on 3+ lots for a total of 11,875 sq ft. Plenty of room for toys, garden, potential expansion or development with favorable RM 2.7 zoning. Bonus room in basement, street side parking, and alley access with 14x30 shop. Lot has numerous fruit trees, raspberry bushes, a mature grape vine, and 7x30 greenhouse. New roof 3/17, new water heater 10/18, new carpet 12/17, and new furnace 9/20. Additional 8x12 shed in the back yard. Prime for some finishing touches! Call Brent Dobak at 406-880-6461, or your real estate professional.

