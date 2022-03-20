2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $310,000

Unique, Exquisite Condo in the Coveted 4100 Mullan Complex! Enjoy relaxing views of the Clearwater National Forest and gorgeous local flora through the sunshade on your second story enclosed deck! This HOA-maintained condo's easy living is complemented by a myriad of shops, food, and entertainment options within walking distance and convenient access to historical Missoula only minutes away. Free public transportation access point is just a few blocks away. Recently updated with a 30 year warranted stain master carpet and moisture-proof thick pad, and meticulously maintained, this two bedroom, one bathroom condo boasts a lovely gas fireplace as the center piece of the living area, an array of soothing finishes, and several tastefully integrated storage options for your gear!