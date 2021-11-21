Privacy just outside of Missoula! Situated in the trees between Missoula and Lolo, this home offers single level living and privacy. A slatted wood walkway brings you to the covered front deck and entrance into the home. Walk in to the living room with windows to the views. The eat-in kitchen is a great size with plenty of storage. More storage is available in the pantry space off of the laundry room. The laundry room brings you to a deck to enjoy the views. There are two bedrooms on opposite ends of the home for added privacy. The primary bedroom includes an en suit and a walk in the closet. The second bedroom overlooks the yard. Call Danni Moore at 406-396-2442 or your real estate professional to schedule a private showing.
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $315,000
