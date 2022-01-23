 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $323,900

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $323,900

TURNKEY // This cute townhome is a great opportunity to own a beautifully updated townhouse with easy access to the airport, downtown Missoula, and the shops at N. Reserve.This well maintained 2 bd/1.5 ba townhome has fresh interior paint, newly installed vinyl plank flooring, and new plush carpet in the living room and bedrooms. The bedrooms are spacious with multiple closets with ample storage space and great mountain view's. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs with the 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Downstairs has built-in bench seats at the nook for extra kitchen storage, a half bath for guest use, and a spacious living room for cozy days at home.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Victims in Big Arm shooting ID'd

Victims in Big Arm shooting ID'd

The identities of two people who lost their lives in an apparent homicide-suicide shooting in Big Arm on Wednesday have been released.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News