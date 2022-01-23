TURNKEY // This cute townhome is a great opportunity to own a beautifully updated townhouse with easy access to the airport, downtown Missoula, and the shops at N. Reserve.This well maintained 2 bd/1.5 ba townhome has fresh interior paint, newly installed vinyl plank flooring, and new plush carpet in the living room and bedrooms. The bedrooms are spacious with multiple closets with ample storage space and great mountain view's. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs with the 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Downstairs has built-in bench seats at the nook for extra kitchen storage, a half bath for guest use, and a spacious living room for cozy days at home.
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $323,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Students at Loyola High School have since come together to respond to a toxic environment and are calling for immediate change.
A radio-collared grizzly sow took a 2,800-mile trek through Montana and Idaho. Her trail shows the many places bears may soon inhabit as their numbers increase.
The owners of the popular Kamoon and Ragheef food trucks, which have been operating in the Imagine Nation Brewery parking lot, have purchased the old Tia’s restaurant building at 1016 W. Broadway.
A reporter for a West Virginia television station was filming a live shot when a car unexpectedly hit her. She got up and finished her report anyway.
Officials are asking the public to call 406-758-5600 or email tips@flathead.mt.gov with any information about the incident.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for Jan 19, 2022.
The bodies have been transported to the medical examiner in Missoula for autopsies.
Nathan B. Harbison, 35, is accused of physically abusing and attempting to sexually assault a woman at her house.
The identities of two people who lost their lives in an apparent homicide-suicide shooting in Big Arm on Wednesday have been released.
The seven-day test positivity rate is 29.87%, meaning nearly one-third of all people who seek a COVID test in the area are testing positive.