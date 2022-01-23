2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $323,900

TURNKEY // This cute townhome is a great opportunity to own a beautifully updated townhouse with easy access to the airport, downtown Missoula, and the shops at N. Reserve.This well maintained 2 bd/1.5 ba townhome has fresh interior paint, newly installed vinyl plank flooring, and new plush carpet in the living room and bedrooms. The bedrooms are spacious with multiple closets with ample storage space and great mountain view's. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs with the 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Downstairs has built-in bench seats at the nook for extra kitchen storage, a half bath for guest use, and a spacious living room for cozy days at home.