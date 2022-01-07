Well maintained main floor condo located at the 4100 Condos with 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. The kitchen features tile floors, a fridge, range with microwave hood, and dishwasher. The living room has a gas fireplace, built in desk area, and sliders out to the private back patio. The patio has access to a small storage unit. Off the living room there is a washer & dryer closet. There is also a small pantry off the kitchen. The master bedroom has a 3/4 bathroom with shower, a walk in closet, as well as an additional closet. This condo comes with 1 designated covered parking spot, stall #904, which is very close to the front door of the unit. Condo ownership includes access to Club 4100 which is a members-only space that features a workout facility, lounge space, and meeting room.
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $325,000
