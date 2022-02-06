2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $325,000

In the early 2000's Canyon Creek Village, a traditional residential community, was thoughtfully established just beyond the fray of the Reserve Street Dining/Shopping/Commercial Corridor. The concept of the Village was to harken back to Missoula's roots, paying homage to the Arts and Crafts Bungalows and Cottages that permeate the landscape of the oldest part of the City, but doing so with modern sensibilities and with the active lifestyle of its denizens in mind. Comfortably integrated along a tree-lined boulevard of this quiet and walkable enclave awaits 4420 Addington Drive, a sweet, Single-Story, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage that offers just the right amount of space to enjoy a low-maintenance, high-quality lifestyle.