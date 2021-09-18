2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $329,900

Welcome to Bordeaux Boulevard, where this cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located close to many amenities and in the desirable Canyon Creek Neighborhood. The front porch creates an inviting space while entering the home. You will be greeted by vaulted ceilings and a spacious living room for entertainment and relaxation. The master bedroom is equipped with a large closet and en-suite bathroom. Out back, the patio provides additional space for a breath of fresh air and entertaining guests. Located near the airport, 1-90 and Reserve Street, this neighborhood has quick access to countless amenities! For more information or to schedule a showing, call/text Brittni Hertz at 406-546-8904 or your real estate professional.