2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $334,900

Wonderfully maintained top floor, end unit condo, featuring an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, new flooring and views from the accessible covered upper deck/patio. The kitchen features granite counter tops, soft-close cabinets/drawers, eat-in breakfast bar and full accompaniment of stainless appliances. The open living room boasts a gas fireplace with tile accents, an abundance of natural light and an office nook just off the main living area. The primary suite offers a private bathroom, with granite tops, soft-close cabinets, tile floors, and walk-in closet. The second bedroom is at the back of the unit with a walk-in closet, full bath with granite tops and tile floor.

