Nestled on a corner lot in the Canyon Creek Village, pride of ownership is apparent in this lovely 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home! It boasts new luxury laminate flooring, top down bottom up blinds, and light fixtures/ceiling fans throughout. Upon entering, you will notice vaulted ceilings and the inviting living room. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet (additional shelving added) and an en-suite bathroom. Updates in the kitchen include stainless steel appliances, freshly painted cabinets with brushed hardware, and a new garbage disposal. A dining area is conveniently located off the kitchen and leads to the private and recently-fenced backyard. Out back you will find that a BBQ patio has been added next to the deck - perfect for entertaining!
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $335,000
