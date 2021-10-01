 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $335,000

This unit was one of last units built in 2017. It is the nicest and largest condo in the complex. This is a main floor end unit with zero entry. The condo backs to the open field and has fantastic views! Beautiful wood floors, high end appliances, including a gas stove. Extra insulation was added between floors when it was built. Nice washer and dryer stay with the home. Nice community club house for entertaining your friends and family. Come see this beautiful home today.

