2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $335,000

Back on the market-no fault of the home! Situated on a corner lot this Canyon Creek home has everything you have been looking for. Tasteful updates include luxury vinyl plank floor, interior paint, new light fixtures, and stainless steel appliances. The main level consists of a living area (with storage underneath the stairs), kitchen, bedroom, full bathroom, and laundry. Upstairs you will find flex space that can be used as an additional living room, home office, or a playroom. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. Outside you will find low-maintenance landscaping with many different varieties of perennials, underground sprinklers and a large fenced back yard. The front porch offers relaxation that looks upon Redfern Park. Listed by Heidi Stahl.

