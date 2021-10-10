2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $335,000

Welcome home! This cute-as-can-be home in Canyon Creek Village has been well maintained and loved by the current owner, but it's time to say good-bye as they get ready to move into their new home just completing construction! This property has had several exterior upgrades including pavers, garden area, new grass and newly stained and reinforced fence, making the back patio cozy and private! The interior upgrades include new flooring and fixtures. This property is located near all Missoula amenities and it's a quick trip to the interstate and Missoula airport. Call Nora at 406-880-7508 or your real estate professional.