2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $335,000

This house has been a rental and used as a business/home along with a 55X20 sqft building used as a shop/storage. The buildings will be sold ''As Is'' House has bedrooms upstairs, wood floors on the main level, built in 1935. The basement is in good shape with lots of storage area. Needs TLC but has good bones and on a good sized lot. This will be listed as a commercial property as well.

