2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $339,000

Two bedroom, two bath home offering an unusual floor plan. Open main living area features a dining area overlooking the entry and the front porch. Kitchen with center island, gas range , updated appliances, Adjacent great room/den. All with newer flooring. Bedroom and a full bathroom plus main floor laundry. Upper level has a family room open to the lower level and a second bedroom, bath with shower and walk-in closet. Double garage has been converted to a home office or rec room but could easily be turned back into a garage. Covered front porch.

