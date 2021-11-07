 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $339,500

Cute 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom home located in a quiet neighborhood of Missoula's South Hills. Large, fully fenced back yard offers mature trees for added privacy. Main floor has an open floor plan with high ceilings that allow for great natural light. Gorgeous views from the deck off your dining room. Downstairs you will find the 2 large bedrooms, one that includes its own private deck. Contact Shayna Bradley 406.239.5285 / Sabrina Murphy 406.531.1717 or your real estate professional for more information.

