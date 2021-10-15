 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $345,000

Excellent views year round from the rooftop terrace of this unique townhome in East Missoula. The seller has made some tasteful upgrades elevating the home from the builder's finishes. Walk into engineered hickory flooring and an open concept kitchen and living area. Updates on the main level include recently installed butcher block countertops, updated cabinetry, open shelving fireclay backsplash, Pendleton ceiling fan, and new light fixtures giving a modern spin to the rustic exterior. Upstairs is the primary bedroom and 3/4 bathroom with a custom tiled walk-in shower. The top level includes the second bedroom and rooftop terrace with hot tub. A small fenced yard and storage shed are included with this low maintenance property.

