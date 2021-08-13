Immaculately presented 2 bedroom (plus bonus room), 2 bathroom town/cottage home in Flynn Ranch. Built in 2017, this home provides a functional and single level floor plan with 9' ceilings that allow the modest space to feel open and spacious. As you enter the home you'll be greeted with a large living room space with a bonus room suitable for a study or den. Off the living room is a stylish full bathroom and guest bedroom. Across the hall is a laundry/mudroom, which leads to the attached double car garage. Towards the back of the home you'll find a fully appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a comfortable dining space. Off the dining area is a large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet.
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $345,000
