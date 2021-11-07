 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $349,000

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $349,000

Adorable 2 bedroom/1 bath home on the southside of Missoula. Stainless appliances and fresh updates like vinyl windows and laminate flooring are just some of the many charms of this home. Enjoy the large fenced backyard and deck off of the dining room. In addition to the one car garage there is a large storage shed and additional parking. Call Shelly Evans at 406-544-8570 or your real estate professional for more information.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News