2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $349,000

This beautiful condo is tucked up in a serene location with overlooking views of Missoula and a nature reserve! Let the HOA take care of all the exterior maintenance while you enjoy this beautiful condo. Walking up you'll find a newly rebuilt, private deck for enjoying the outdoors. Inside you'll find a large vaulted ceiling living room, open to the dining and kitchen. To your right you'll find a large bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite bath. Back through the living to your right, a hallway with plenty of storage, laundry, utilities, and a jack & jill full bathroom with access to the 2nd bedroom. This bedroom features 2 full closets. Through it you can find your way back to the open living area and back to the stairway with new lift down to your attached garage. Don't miss this!