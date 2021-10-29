Great location at Flynn Ranch and in the Hellgate Elementary School District. You'll want to view this adorable townhome. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, single level home that provides a newer refrigerator, gas stove and access to back porch. Spacious master suite, with walk in closet. Additional bedroom and bathroom, utility area and access to attached garage. HOA handles the mowing and snow removal. Call Chay Hughes 406 546 3717 or your Real Estate Professional to view this outstanding home.
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $349,900
