 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $349,900

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $349,900

Great location at Flynn Ranch and in the Hellgate Elementary School District. You'll want to view this adorable townhome. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, single level home that provides a newer refrigerator, gas stove and access to back porch. Spacious master suite, with walk in closet. Additional bedroom and bathroom, utility area and access to attached garage. HOA handles the mowing and snow removal. Call Chay Hughes 406 546 3717 or your Real Estate Professional to view this outstanding home.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News