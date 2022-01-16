2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $355,000

Two bedroom, two bath condo in Village at Elk Hills Condominiums. This unit is a top floor unit having large windows throughout giving lots of natural light and mountain views. It has an open concept floor plan that connects the dining area, family room, and kitchen. The main suite features a walk-in closet and private bath. There are two outdoor decks which are perfect for relaxing, entertaining and watching wildlife. All appliances are included with the sale. There is as an attached, tuck under two car garage with inside access to help keep you out of the elements. You are just moments away from shopping, recreation, and amenities. Call Goldie at (406)240-2331, Ruth at (406)531-2628, or your Real Estate Professional for a showing today.