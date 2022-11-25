This super clean townhouse, built in 2019, features two (2) primary suites, both with their own full bathrooms. You will appreciate the engineered wood floors, contemporary lighting, attached garage, covered front porch, and back patio with pergola. Open floor plan includes living room, kitchen, and dining area, as well as walk-in pantry. The attached and finished garage makes for easy access to and from the home. Great schools, great views, great neighborhood. You won't be disappointed with this offering. It is the responsibility of the buyers and their agents to verify all info regarding this property. Info is provided by outside sources and deemed reliable but it is not guaranteed by listing agent or listing office. Listed by Aaron Pagniano.
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $368,500
