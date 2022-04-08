2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $369,000

Built in 2020/2021 by Arrowleaf Construction, 519 Philips St is a modern-design, detached (no shared walls), alley-facing townhome. The 2BD, 1BA, 684 sq ft home is located in Missoula's coveted Northside neighborhood offering easy access to shopping, dining, medical services, downtown cafes, brew pubs, Univ of MT, I-90, more. Walk/bike everywhere! Inside, you have a bright, open, & functional floor plan. Outside you'll enjoy a private patio, 1 off-street parking spot, & a storage shed for extras. This low-maintenance bungalow is perfect for the ''on-the-go owner'' w/ more important things to do than yardwork. Seller loves his home, but graduate school is calling, so he decided to sell. Make an appointment to see soon!