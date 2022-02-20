2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $370,000

*Leased through July 15th, 2022* 4414 Addington features a spacious covered front porch, wood laminate flooring throughout, updated light fixtures and a large storage shed just outside the fenced back yard. Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams make this home feel light and airy. The open floor plan centers around the kitchen island. Stainless steel appliances and painted cabinets give this attractive kitchen class and character. One bedroom, a full bathroom and a laundry area are complete the first floor. The large loft area upstairs offers additional living space outside the spacious owner's suite with attached bathroom and a walk-in-closet. Call Carly at 406-207-1176, Owen at 406-544-7221, or your real estate professional.