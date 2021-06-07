Are you in search of a conveniently located main floor condo that is next to the Clark Fork river? Sit back and relax as the HOA takes care of all exterior maintenance while you enjoy your 2 bed 3 bath home. Granite countertops with brand new refrigerator and dishwasher, the other appliances just a few years old. Under cabinet lighting along with ceiling can light are sure to light up the entire kitchen. New tile shower in the master! Shower door will be installed within the week. Close to shopping, close to downtown and just a few minutes to the airport. Listed by Paulette and Jordan McMannis. View More
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $375,000
