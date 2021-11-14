Convenient Location ,classic ranch style home . Estate sale. Well loved one owner for over 50 years. Great potential to update, expand use of lower level with egress( lower level bonus room does not meet egress standards) and possibly build your dream garage utilizing the alley access. Large fenced yard, landscaped with room for entertaining under the covered patio, lawn games and gardening. Appointments to view .
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $375,000
