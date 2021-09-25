2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $375,000

One level living at its finest! This newer single level townhome is located in a great area on a quiet cul-de-sac bordering a field to the west. A lovely covered front porch overlooks a nice park in the front with an equally nice newer back deck overlooks the immaculately landscaped yard and gardens area. Flowers and perennials abound making this a gardeners paradise. The large garage is a few steps from the house and there's also a nice parking pad as well. Super close to shopping on N. Reserve yet tucked away. Inside the home you'll find vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light and an open kitchen with stainless appliances. Large bedrooms, two nice baths and a very livable floor plan. This home is a great buy in a great area! Listed by John Herring