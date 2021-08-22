2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $375,000

Beautiful Mullan Heights Condominium close to the Clark Fork River. Near the corner of Mullan and West Broadway for easy access to all that Missoula has to offer. Second floor unit is reachable by the elevator or the stairs. Nice views of Snow Bowl and the northern hills from the deck off the living room. Two bedrooms with bathrooms attached, and a half bath for guests. There is a walk-in shower for ease of entry. There is nice storage and cabinets in the functional kitchen for those who like to cook. There is also a breakfast bar for more casual dining. Secure underground parking with one dedicated space with more parking in the outside parking lot. Secure entry system. Outside storage unit. Please call Mike Bloomdahl at 406 546-3092, or your real estate professional.