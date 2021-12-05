Charming craftsmen bungalow on a 7800 sq ft lot with 2BD/1BA. Nestled in Missoula's westside neighborhood, this adorable home has new wood windows, original hardwood floors, built-in shelving and a bathroom with tile floor and clawfoot tub. Off the kitchen is a sunroom with the laundry area; a great space for plants, gear or convert to an office. Downstairs is an unfinished basement with extra storage space. In the large, fenced backyard there is plenty of room to start your own garden and a large, single detached garage. New sewer line in '04, zoned RT2.7. Easy bike commute to downtown or the University. Enjoy relaxing on your front porch in this sweet westside home. Contact Daphne Evans 406.544.9635 or your real estate professional.
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $379,000
