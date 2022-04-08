Small surprises in this one level 2 BD/2 BA home that was built in 2016. Master suite has a walk-in closet and walk-in shower. Nine foot ceilings make this home feel spacious. Tile floors are heated! Stainless appliances, soft close cupboards, and custom tile work in the bathrooms and kitchen are a plus. A/C wall unit keeps it cool in the summertime. Enjoy the backyard patio, privacy fencing and detached single car garage. Call Shelly Evans at 406-544-8570 or your real estate professional for more information.
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $380,000
