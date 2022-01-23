2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $395,000

Potential and Location. Penthouse @ the Babs Built in 1925 So much character and history Possibly the only Penthouse in Missoula that spans the whole top floor Space has been deconstructed down to the studs and is ready for your finishes 2 plans that encompass the history while maximizing the views and grandeur of this special space are available Or dream up your own! There is a designated parking space and access to the communal outdoor area with gas BBQ and seating to enjoy The community room in the basement fulfills all your entertainment needs with pool table and a kitchenette Walk to restaurants, shops, outside events or just enjoy a Saturday Farmers Market or a walk along the river trail immersing yourself into all of what Missoula has to offer 2bed 2bath reflects 1 remodeled plan