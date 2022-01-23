Potential and Location. Penthouse @ the Babs Built in 1925 So much character and history Possibly the only Penthouse in Missoula that spans the whole top floor Space has been deconstructed down to the studs and is ready for your finishes 2 plans that encompass the history while maximizing the views and grandeur of this special space are available Or dream up your own! There is a designated parking space and access to the communal outdoor area with gas BBQ and seating to enjoy The community room in the basement fulfills all your entertainment needs with pool table and a kitchenette Walk to restaurants, shops, outside events or just enjoy a Saturday Farmers Market or a walk along the river trail immersing yourself into all of what Missoula has to offer 2bed 2bath reflects 1 remodeled plan
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $395,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Students at Loyola High School have since come together to respond to a toxic environment and are calling for immediate change.
A radio-collared grizzly sow took a 2,800-mile trek through Montana and Idaho. Her trail shows the many places bears may soon inhabit as their numbers increase.
The owners of the popular Kamoon and Ragheef food trucks, which have been operating in the Imagine Nation Brewery parking lot, have purchased the old Tia’s restaurant building at 1016 W. Broadway.
A reporter for a West Virginia television station was filming a live shot when a car unexpectedly hit her. She got up and finished her report anyway.
Officials are asking the public to call 406-758-5600 or email tips@flathead.mt.gov with any information about the incident.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for Jan 19, 2022.
The bodies have been transported to the medical examiner in Missoula for autopsies.
Nathan B. Harbison, 35, is accused of physically abusing and attempting to sexually assault a woman at her house.
The identities of two people who lost their lives in an apparent homicide-suicide shooting in Big Arm on Wednesday have been released.
The seven-day test positivity rate is 29.87%, meaning nearly one-third of all people who seek a COVID test in the area are testing positive.